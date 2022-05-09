Pickleball is many of Utahn’s favorite past time and now that the weather is warming up, it’s time to get out and get swinging. Toni, from American Fork, is organizing the first annual pickleball tournament fundraiser to raise money for public safety. They will be raising money for the k- 9 unit and for the new wellness program and are hoping to raise $25,000.

It costs $30 to enter and all ages can participate. There will be vendors and food trucks. It’s happening May 14th and you can register at www.americanfork.gov/Pickleball