SALT LAKE CITY, UT Did we say Pico de Gallo? No!! In this little game of trick or treat we definingly got the trick when adding pickles to this classic dip. Is it really a trick or will it really be a treat. This is exactly what Charlotte Hancey has come to show to us.

Pickle de Gallo Cream Cheese Dip

Ingredients:

16 oz sour cream

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1 cup finely diced dill pickles

1 red bell pepper, finely diced

1/2 cup finely diced red onion

1 jalapeño, seeded and diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons pickle juice

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/3 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Directions:

Add sour cream and cream cheese to a large bowl and mix well. Fold in remaining ingredients and stir to combine.

Serve with tortilla chips, corn chips or crackers.

Notes and extra tips:

In place of or in addition to add fresh dill and/or fresh parsley if desired.

Add an extra jalapeño for more spice.

You can use pickled jalapeños in place of fresh.

