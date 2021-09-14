Phrases to avoid if you don’t want to sound like a jerk

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Happiness experts say there are simple habits people can practice in the morning that will that have a profound influence on how they feel throughout the day. They’re easy tweaks that can help improve overall mental well-being. So are you ready to take stock of your general day-to-day happiness and incorporate some new practices that can improve your mood all day long? Nicea has several strategies you can consider, starting with a routine. For more ideas click here: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/morning-routine-happiness_l_6081c788e4b0e7cb020c99a4
- Plus, chances are you know that a terrible diet can end your life tragically early. According to a 2019 study of more than 40,000 people published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, there was a 14% higher risk of death associated for every 10% increase in the intake of ultra-processed foods. You probably also know that drinking too much booze is associated with an earlier demise, which can potentially cut your life short to the tune of nearly three decades, according to a recent study. Reagan has other changes you can make today that will extend your life!
- And everyone has their moments where their behavior might be described as arrogant because confidence is respected and the line between the two can be blurry. But the last thing you want is for coworkers, friends, neighbors, or family to peg you as such. So, how can you avoid that designation? One way is to avoid these phrases – including: “I really can’t do this right now.” So why is that so wrong? Tune in, Nicea tells us how you can stop using words that make you sound like a jerk!
- And at the end of the show, McDonald’s Happy Meals are getting a magical upgrade, and it’s got nothing to do with fries or apple slices. Starting today the fast-food chain will roll out Happy Meal toys designed to celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary. With 50 never-before-seen toys celebrating iconic Disney characters like R2-D2, Sebastian and Jiminy Cricket, the Happy Meals will run for a limited time only. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and much more this morning on the second hour of GTU.