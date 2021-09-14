Phrases to avoid if you don’t want to sound like a jerk

(ABC4) - Federal officials are now involved in investigating what happened to a woman who went missing while on a road trip with her fiancé. That man, and the van they were traveling in, has reappeared in Florida.

On Saturday, the family of 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito, a New Yorker, reported her missing. She had been traveling with fiancé Brian Laundrie on a nationwide road trip. A YouTube channel had been created to document the journey, and numerous posts to both of their Instagram accounts show they have traveled as far as Utah.