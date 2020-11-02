Photography with a personal touch

We got to know photographer Liz Beisell this morning. She’s a wife, homeschooling momma of 4, and has lived in Utah for close to seven years. Her dad did photography, she’d go out with her little film cameras since I was twelve! After her daughter was born, she knew she needed to pursue portraits.

Currently she’s focusing on composite photography. Portraits are beautiful and she specializes in children and family, but says kids really get left behind in them a lot of times. Liz tells us children are required to preform for the camera (“smile and say ‘cheese’!”), and there’s really so much more to them. Kids can access a world most adults have lost, and if Liz is able to capture their beautiful and happy family connecting in this world with classic portraits, she also feels responsible to capture the magical and whimsical world they create, too.

After the holidays, Liz is looking forward to capturing pieces on social and economic issues. She did a project on postpartum disorders that was healing for her and her models, and she would love to create images to bring awareness and healing to topics people face everyday like depression, abuse, recovery, and pollution. She has an image she took for infertility, miscarriage, and infant loss that went viral and was featured in several articles and news outlets, including a live segment on CNN and two online pieces in Australia.

Liz recently won first place in a local photography contest with another image, and has been featured in two magazines with other pieces as well. Keep Liz in mind as you start thinking about family photos. www.inspirationsbyliz.com

