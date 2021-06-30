Photographer creates incredible artwork through storytelling

Dana Klein, owner and portrait artist/photographer of Dana Klein Creative came by to share and showcase her amazing work.

Dana specializes in creating ‘WOW’ wall portraits for the home, combining her experience as a fine artist with my photography, boutique high touch service, helping children feel heard, seen and loved in the home, everybody has a unique story to tell.

Portraits with a Purpose and a Place – the first question Dana asks is “WHY” do you want your child to be photographed and what story do you want the image to tell?

Find Dana Klein online, and IG.