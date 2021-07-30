Photobooth fun with Snaphappy Culture

Miranda Thompson, owner of Snaphappy Culture was in studio today to tell us all about her amazing business! Photobooths and balloons are for any and every event. Photo booths do a few things, they are entertainment, they capture the guest’s true personalities, the prints make an excellent favor that people will hang on to, and they make a perfect addition to a guest book!

Snaphappy has done booths and balloons at everything from weddings to birthday parties, showers, corporate events, and even celebrations of life. Sure, they can be crazy, and out there and fun, but they can create a gorgeous classic look for you as well.

Opening their business in the fall of 2018, Miranda tells us she spent a decade as a wedding photographer, but it had always given her anxiety, so this was a fun way to stay involved in weddings/events and still capture memories. Because she is a photographer, it’s important that everything used to capture the images is super high quality, done with professional equipment.

They have five booths, Marilyn, which you see in the studio; Ruthie, another DSLR booth; Lucy, an iPad booth; Frida, a virtual selfie station; and a new yet to be named 360 booths they have arriving in just a couple of weeks (and ready to book in September!).

When you book with Snaphappy, you get a customized experience. The screens you see on the booth, the frames that print around the pictures, all completely customized for each event. In addition to that, they include unlimited prints with all their print booth packages and also provide a complete digital gallery after the event. On top of that, unlike other photo booth companies, they provide minor edits on the pictures, little exposure, or cropping adjustments. Because the images you get are top-notch, you can take the files and print them large enough to hang in your house!

During COVID, no one wanted photo booths, so Snaphappy decided to add balloons, the Pop Culture side of their business. It’s been a magical addition to add a pop of whimsy to their events.

They’ve also recently started doing a little something they call Fringe Benefits. These ceiling fringe installations are an excellent way to add instant drama and flair to your event. The fringe is rented out and installed by the company for your event!

They also have various backdrops, arches, and shimmer walls available to rent for any event.

Find Snaphappy online at: www.snaphappyculture.com and on IG

IG – @snap.happy.photobooth and @popculture.by.snaphappy