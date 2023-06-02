SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Add some pizzazz to your party or special event with a photo camper that brings the photo booth experience to you. Owners, Julia and Roger Pearson, hope to put an end to boring and awkward parties by treating your guests to something fun while capturing moments to last a lifetime.

The couple have always loved hosting people and throwing parties, so when they saw the Photo Camper was for sale, they knew it was a perfect fit for their family business. Roger worked on renovating it, and gave it a retro feel and they have been serving people in Utah ever since.

They will be located at the Bountiful Farmer’s Market this summer, so you can pop in and snap a quick photo, or book them to join your next event. Customers can get 30% off when booking if you mention the segment on Good Things Utah through August 2023.

Website: https://photocamper.com/

Instagram: @photo_camper

FB: photocamper