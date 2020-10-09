PG Cares, a suicide prevention coalition

PG Cares is a community-based prevention coalition in Pleasant Grove, Utah. The City of Pleasant Grove and Utah County have partnered to help create this coalition designed to target the risk factors of abuse, addiction, and suicide for youth in the community.
They are a new business, still in the organizational phase of their coalition. They currently have city leadership and community members going through prevention science training in order to make sure they implement evidence-based prevention programs, and education campaigns in the community. PG cares look at risk and protective factor data in order to better protect and prepare our youth.
They do already offer a few programs, and are partnering with all of the amazing resources already available in Utah. The goal isn’t to reinvent the wheel, the goal to make sure these resources are more accessible to community members, and then fill in gaps as necessary.
QPR Suicide Prevention Trainings: qprinstitute.com
United Way EveryDay Strong Resilience booklets and workshops: unitedwayuc.org/get-involved/everyday-strong