Pet(s) of the week: Zoe and Tangerine!

She’s two years old, she’s great at entertaining herself with her toys, she loves treats, and she’s smart as a whip…it’s Zoey! She will shake hands, er, paws, and even give you a hi-ten! This month at Salt Lake County Animal Services you can adopt a pet for just $20 in celebration of 2020! If you’re interested in this sweet and mellow cutie, come and visit. Be sure to bring your pets and children, to make sure everyone gets along!

On Sunday January 26th from 10 am -3 pm, Salt Lake County Animal services presents “Dirty Dog”. For $25, their team will pamper, wash your pup, and trim their nails! This takes place at Dirty Johnson’s Dog Wash, located at 2823 South 2300 East in SLC.

Beautiful two-year old cat Tangerine Dream is also looking for the purrrfect home. Come and meet both her, and Zoey at 511 west 3900 south in SLC. Open 10 am – 6 pm, Monday through Saturday.

Kids can also volunteer at Salt Lake County Animal Services with the Book Buddies program, where they spend time reading to the cats! More info at slco.org/animal-services