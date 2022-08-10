SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Tucked away up in beautiful Emigration Canyon is Camp K – an amazing facility providing year round recreational opportunities to people of all ability levels.

Kostopulos Dream Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of people of all abilities through education, recreation, and growth opportunities. Since 1967, Camp K has offered educational and recreational opportunities for individuals of all ages and abilities. Their goal is to make recreational and traditional camp services available to all people, regardless of ability level, income, or place of residence.

The 34th Annualo “Send A Kid To Camp” Gala Dinner and Concert is one of Camp K’s biggest fundraising events of the year. Peter Breinholt is this year’s live music entertainment performer. The event is set for Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Camp Kostopulos. The event includes live music, a silent and live auction, social hour, dinner, inspirational speakers and awards. All proceeds support Camp K’s programs for people with disabilities and special needs.

For more information about Camp K’s services and the upcoming event, visit CampK.org.