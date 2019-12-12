‘Pete The Cat’ comes to life on stage

The popular children’s book series, Pete the Cat is now a fun play. Kids and adults alike are loving the Salt Lake Acting Company production. Pete The Cat runs until December 30th.

Description:

When Pete the Cat gets caught jamming after bedtime, the cat-catcher sends him to live with the Biddle family to learn his manners. There he meets young Jimmy Biddle, the most organized second grader on planet Earth. Together, they set out on a mission to help Jimmy conquer second grade art, and along the way, they both learn a little something new about inspiration.

Pete The Cat runs from December 6-30th and is a hot ticket item. Buy Tickets here.