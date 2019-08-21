Petapalooza the wonderland for dogs and dog lovers

Petapalooza is coming to the Viridian Event Center this weekend! As one of the biggest adoption events in Salt Lake County, there will be hundreds of adoptable pets. Not only will there be dogs and cats, Petapalooza has a variety of rabbits and even reptiles as well.

Callista Pearson, with the Salt Lake County Animal Services, tells us about all the fun activities that will be available at Petapalooza, such as a Car show, 50+ vendors, food trucks, and even live music.

Kelsey Gallegos, with Calling All Dogs, also gave us a little glimpse of the dog course. Kelsey ran a couple of dogs through some of the obstacles, which you can do too! Bring your own dog to Petapalooza and have them try the course, visit the pet psychic, along with many more things.

Petapalooza is going on August 24th at the Viridian Event Center, located at 8030 South 1825 West from 9a.m.-4p.m. Petapalooza is a great time for people and dogs of all ages and best of all, it’s free!