Pet rescue is on a mission to reduce the number of homeless pets

On a mission to save homeless animals in Utah, and it’s all on a volunteer basis. Amanda O’Brien from the Celestial Zoo came by with a few furry friends to share about their incredible organization.

Celestial Zoo Pet Rescue’s mission is to reduce the number of homeless pets in Utah. Celestial Zoo is run by an extensive network of dedicated volunteers and volunteer Board members who serve in various capacities. They rely solely on foster homes for the pets in our stewardship as they do not have a physical location. Many of their foster families currently use their resources to care for the animal, including purchasing their food, toys, and bedding, but the organization covers all medical and vetting.

Government-run shelters are beholden to space limitations, budgets, and many restrictions on what they can take on. Celestial Zoo aims to support and reduce intake numbers for local shelters by helping with at-risk animals and medical cases the shelters are not equipped to care for. Celestial Zoo Pet Rescue makes sure each animal that comes through its program receives the medical treatment it needs to ensure it is healthy and thoroughly vetted before adoption. Each pet is fixed, vaccinated, socialized, and microchipped before being placed with an adopter.

They prescreen adoption applicants and do their best to ensure that their alumni are received by loving and caring forever homes.

Programs

Foster to Adoption – Celestial Zoo volunteers agree to take a homeless dog or cat into their home and give them love, care, and attention, transport the animal to and from spay/neuter, vaccination, and other veterinary appointments, and work on preliminary training exercises until the dog is adopted.

TNR (Trap, Neuter, Return) – TNR is a program through which feral cats are trapped, spayed, or neutered, ear-tipped to show that they have been spayed or neutered, and then released back into the community. They have a community cat pantry in American Fork for caretakers; they rent out traps, help find appointments and cover vet care for many wounded feral cats, and take in over half of their kittens from colonies that are tamed, vetted, and adopted out.

Rural Shelter Support – Celestial Zoo supports local rural shelters that lack the resources to vaccinate their animals upon intake. This practice renders all animals within that shelter at risk for catching potentially life-threatening diseases and illnesses.

To prevent this, Celestial Zoo will cover the costs to vaccinate these animals to ensure adoptable animals can remain healthy and find loving forever homes.

Euthanasia Prevention – Celestial Zoo supports the No-Kill movement by pulling cats and dogs from shelters that are still euthanizing healthy, adoptable animals and providing education and resources in areas of high kill shelters, especially those shelters which use the gas chamber as their primary method for euthanasia.

Spay/Neuter/Vaccination/Microchip Program – Celestial Zoo provides spay, neuter, vaccine, and microchip services to animals needing to end the needless suffering and homelessness of animals in our community. We work hard to spay/ neuter/vaccinate/microchip as many animals as possible to prevent overpopulation and animal homelessness.

PetSmart Super Adoption Week

Thursday, July 22nd through Sunday, July 25th

Orem PetSmart Thursday & Friday: 3:00 PM-7:00 PM

Jordan & Layton PetSmart Saturday: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM West

Sandy PetSmart Sunday: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

You can find out more about them, how to adopt or become a foster by searching for them on Facebook: Celestial Zoo Pet Rescue or by visiting their website.