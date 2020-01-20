Pet Of The Week Wally

Meet Wally, GTU’s pet of the week! He is an English bulldog who loves people, fun and the outdoors. Temma Martin from Best Friends Animal Society joined us today with Wally and a few tips on how to exercise your pet and keep them warm during the winter months.

Basic Tips:

Many dogs, particularly those with short coats, will be more comfortable outside if they have a sweater. Many dogs also need booties in cold weather, regardless of coat length. If your dog frequently lifts up his paws, whines or stops during walks, it is probably because their feet are uncomfortably cold.

Be particularly careful when taking older or arthritic animals outside. They will likely become stiff and tender quickly and may find it difficult to walk on the snow or ice. Keep them close to your side when walking on ice to avoid a slip-and-fall accident.

Chemicals and salt solutions used to melt snow and ice can injure or irritate the pads of your pet’s feet and may be harmful if ingested. Gently wipe their feet with a damp towel before your pet has a chance to lick them.

Wally is 5 years old and ready for a loving home, so long as there are no cats! Adopt him at Salt Lake County Animal Services located at 511 West, 3900 South in Salt Lake City.