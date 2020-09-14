Pet of the week Toadette

Best friends would like to shout out a huge thank you to everyone who has donated dry dog and cat food to their pet food pantry so Best Friends can continue to help pet parents who are struggling financially during the COVID crisis. Hop online to help!



Today’s Pet of the Week is the very lovely Toadette. She’s in an awesome foster home with wonderful foster mom, Courtney. Toadette is two years old, and weighs 6 pounds. She is very shy and skittish at first but loves to get the scritches and roll around. Toadette can be talkative when she is comfortable, and her calming collar has helped. She has a quiet purr that is so sweet once you get it.

This little girl has really warmed up. She now will let anyone give her scratches as long as they aren’t too noisy. She loves long petting sessions. Toadette has turned into a good multitasker, and she will even allow the pets while she eats! She loves her pink feather toy and she is keeping it safe in her toy lair. She can’t wait to play with her forever family.

She would do best in a calmer home where she can relax and get used to her new humans. All of her babies found loving homes, so now it’s Toadette’s turn!



Email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org if you’re interested in meeting this sweet girl! https://bestfriends.org