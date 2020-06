Meet Milkshake! He’s a two-year-old Australian Shepherd mix who is potty and crate trained. If you live alone, and you’re looking for a running buddy, Milkshake is your guy! He has a lot of energy, and excels at jumping.

Want to see if Milkshake is the one for you? Contact Best Friends Animal Society at utahadoptions@bestfriends.org to set up a virtual meet and greet, and from there you can plan your socially distanced meet!

Milkshake is looking for his forever home, and we hope it’s with you!