Pet of the week is ready to have a forever home

Wile E is a five-year-old, male Australian cattle dog who is shy but sweet. He’s very smart and knows basic commands. He’s looking for some patience and gentle guidance while he works on building his confidence. He loves toys and treats, and he’s athletic and playful. He’s good with other dogs and walks well on a leash. He needs time to warm up to new people and situations and needs help feeling confident. He’s a handsome boy who can’t wait to meet his forever family! For these reasons, he should live in an adult-only home.

Wile E
 -Knows basic commands
 -Very smart
 -Needs to be treated gently
 -Loves toys
 -Loves treats
 -Active/athletic
 -Good with other dogs
 -Walks well on a leash
 -Needs to build confidence
 -Needs time to warm up to new people and situations
 -Adult only home

His adoption fee is $75.00
-Neutered
-Micro-chipped 
-Vaccinated

Please email adoptions@slco.org to schedule an appointment to meet with this Wile E.

Best Friends Animal Society – Lifesaving Center in Sugar House

Closed for now, please email: utahadoptions@bestfriends.org

Best Friends, thanks to everyone who fosters pets! Visit their website for more information. Visit Best Friends Animal Society online bestfriends.org, and FB.

