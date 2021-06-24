Pet of the week is ready to have a forever home

Wile E is a five-year-old, male Australian cattle dog who is shy but sweet. He’s very smart and knows basic commands. He’s looking for some patience and gentle guidance while he works on building his confidence. He loves toys and treats, and he’s athletic and playful. He’s good with other dogs and walks well on a leash. He needs time to warm up to new people and situations and needs help feeling confident. He’s a handsome boy who can’t wait to meet his forever family! For these reasons, he should live in an adult-only home.

His adoption fee is $75.00

-Neutered

-Micro-chipped

-Vaccinated

Please email adoptions@slco.org to schedule an appointment to meet with this Wile E.

Best Friends Animal Society – Lifesaving Center in Sugar House

Closed for now, please email: utahadoptions@bestfriends.org

