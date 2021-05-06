Pet of the week is ready to be your cuddling companion

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Today’s handsome boy is Dulley, and he’s available for adoption through Salt Lake County Animal Services.

Dulley (Pronounced “Dooley”) is a gorgeous eight-year-old Shepherd mix who would love a home where he gets to snuggle, gets lots of belly rubs, a chance to sunbathe, and as much time cuddling on the couch with you as possible.

This hunk is an absolute goofball. Don’t let his size fool you. He’s great in the car, walks well on a leash, and loves people. He knows basic commands, likes toys and treats, and is very affectionate. He should be the only dog in the home for now but may learn to have a friend. He’s good with dogs when he’s out and about. He should not live with cats, and he would do best with children over six, because he’s big and goofy, and likes to jump up and give hugs.

Find out more or make an appointment to adopt him at adoptions@slco.org.

We want to see him go to his furever home as soon as possible!

His adoption fee is $75.00 and he’s spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated.

Keely has been in the shelter for 60 days and can’t wait for a FUREVER home. Contact Salt Lake County Animal Services to learn more about what would be an ideal home for Keely.

Her adoption fee is $75.00 and she’s spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated.

Please note that this is a dog from Salt Lake County Animal Services, and not Best Friends Animal Society.

Contact Info:

Salt Lake County Animal Services

Walk-ins is closed for now, please email:

Adoptions@slco.org to schedule an appointment to meet with Keely and to get more information.

Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Sugar House is needing donations for our pet food pantry. They operate a pet food pantry to offer support to local pet owners who are struggling financially.

They are extremely grateful for all the donations they have received, but the need is ongoing. Several times over the past year, the pet food pantry has been completely emptied, as demand often exceeds supply.

If anyone would like to help, they are welcome to drop off food at their Center in Sugar House, or order online and have it sent there directly, to 2005 S. 1100 E. SLC 84106

Currently, they need dry puppy food, but they can always use dry cat and dog food, and canned pet food as well.

Visit their website for more information.

Best Friends thanks to everyone who fosters pets!

Visit Best Friends Animal Society online bestfriends.org, and FB.