Pet of the week and a birthday surprise!

Happy Monday, it’s time for Pet of the Week! The handsome, gentle giant Manchas is an awesome foster home with wonderful foster mom, Nikki. He is a lab/shepherd mix around 8 years old and will steal your heart with his nudges for affection and general presence.

He is a quiet boy who is content doing his own thing, but also loves being near you. He loves a good spot to lounge and stay cool, go for walks and does very well on a leash! Manchas loves to sniff around at new things in the neighborhood, and is very curious about the other dogs in the surrounding houses at his foster home.

He gets along well with his foster sibling and doesn’t bark. His wonderful fosters suggested he would do best in a quieter household as he sometimes gets startled by loud noises and enjoys finding new spots to nap.

Email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org if you’re interested in meeting this sweet boy!



The Best Friends pet food pantry is seeing increased demand again, and as of a few days ago, they had run out of dry dog and cat food. They are in need of donations, and appreciate people’s willingness to donate, so that we can provide food to people struggling to feed their pets due to financial crisis. Dry dog and cat food can be purchased and dropped off in the bins outside the lifesaving center in Sugar House, or people can order food online and have it shipped. Please visit utah.bestfriends.org to learn more about how you can help!

Also, it’s our executive producer Marchelle’s birthday today! Watch us surprise her on set!

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.







