Pet care for our medical heroes

With our medical heroes busy taking care of us right now, who is taking care of them? And what happens if they need help with their pets, while they are swamped with work? Little Dogs Resort to the rescue! With daycare and boarding for little dogs, their hours are extended from 6 am to 8 pm to accommodate more medical professionals. The business was started by a nurse, and the protocols they are taking are extremely safe, with staff in gloves, masks, and no-contact drop-offs.

All medical professionals are able to get a generous discount of 30% off daycare packages as well. Little Dogs Resort has the goal of both getting creative during these uncertain times and helping out.

For more, visit 4095 S Main S or hop online at Little Dogs Resorts.