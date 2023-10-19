SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Meet Zoe, a sweet and confident senior cat from Best Friends Animal Society. At 18 years young, Zoe is a testament to resilience and strength. She’s ready to bring her charm into your home.

Zoe’s age doesn’t define her spirit; she’s full of life and love to share. She’s a gentle soul who enjoys quiet moments and the company of her human friends. Zoe’s warm personality will instantly win you over, and her affectionate nature will make her a cherished member of your family.

If you’re looking for a loving and mature companion who has weathered life’s storms and emerged stronger, consider adopting Zoe. She’s ready to share her love and bring you joy, proving that age is just a number when it comes to a cat’s ability to brighten your life. Don’t miss the chance to make Zoe a part of your family.

Zoe’s adoption is fee waived along with other pets 6 years and older through November 30. Email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org mentioning Zoe by name to connect with our Salt Lake City adoption team.

Learn more about Zoe online at BestFriends.org.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This week’s Pet of the Week segment sponsored by Mark Miller Subaru.