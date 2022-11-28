- On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – It’s cold in Utah, and experiencing dry skin can certainly be frustrating and uncomfortable, thanks to the itchiness and flaking that may occur as a result. And during the winter months, when the air becomes more dry and cold, dry skin can become an issue for many. There are many solutions people lean on that offer some help in the dry skin department, including applying moisturizer on the skin, using a humidifier in the home, and avoiding extremely hot baths and showers. But what we put in our bodies may affect how our skin as well, especially during the chillier months. Our dietary choices may have a profound effect on how our body retains moisture, at least according to some medical literature. If you are experiencing dry skin, here are five eating and drinking habits that might be causing or exacerbating your condition.
- You aren’t drinking enough water
- The concept is quite simple to understand: If your body is not adequately hydrated, your skin may appear dry as a result. Dehydration can be linked to dry skin, essentially because the body does not have enough fluid. “It’s important to drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated. This not only is important for your cells to function at optimal levels, it’s also important for skin hydration,” shares Sarah Allen, MD, dermatologist and founder of the Skin Clique.
- You aren’t consuming enough fish every week
- It is recommended to eat approximately 8 ounces of fish every week. Fish, particularly cold-water oily fish, contain DHA and EPA omega-3 fatty acids, or a variety of “healthy fats” that may support factors like cardiovascular, visual, and mental health. And although more well-designed, human-based clinical trials are needed, some data suggests that the skin barrier can be influenced by these omega-3 fatty acids, with suppressive effects on the scratching behavior induced by dry skin.
- You drink too much alcohol
- Having an occasional glass of wine or a mug of beer likely won’t have a huge effect on your skin integrity. But drinking too much alcohol can have dehydrating effects on the body, which may play into a person’s risk of experiencing dry skin.
- We hope you tune in as we dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2!
Pesky reasons your skin is so dry this time of year
by: Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn, Deena Manzanares
