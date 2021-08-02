Personalizing your photo backdrop

Pictures are a huge part of everyone’s celebrations! Rose Storey Usenova and her daughter Lola visited our set today to show us three different backdrops that you can create yourself and use to get the perfect picture of your family.

Paper Plate Backdrop

This backdrop is so easy and cheap! Grab the colors you want to use at your local dollar store and tape them to the wall. It’s so easy, and your kids can help create it.

Balloon arch & streamers

Balloon arches are so trendy right now. But instead of buying an expensive one, you can buy a kit off Amazon and create it yourself. Add steamers for an extra element, and you are ready for your next birthday party or celebration.

Paper-chain apple

With fall right around the corner use this backdrop to get the perfect back-to-school picture of your child. Create paper chains and then put them together using the pattern from Usenova’s blog.

Find more tips from Usenova online or on IG.