Personalized virtual messages from Santa

Visits to Santa look different in 2020, but hope is not lost! Your children can still talk to Santa this year, virtually! There are many options around, some even let you pick out the Santa you want to call and chat with the kids. Maybe your kids aren’t fans of sitting on Santa’s lap either, so this is a big win! It’s personal, up close, and magical.

Also, our on-set Elf on the Shelf is out of his quarantine jar, and moving around the set. If you spot him, send us a message! The prize? Bragging rights that you saw the little buddy.

