Personalized name tags for your dog

Ashley Bales, owner of Uinta Tags, came by today to show us her business and the causes she and her team are fighting for.

Uinta Tags is a Utah-based, hand-stamped pet tag business. It was originally started because Bales wanted to find a way to give back. They have been able to accomplish this in a little over a year since they started.

Uinta has a local modeling team here in Utah who have played a major role in helping them reach their goals. Together, they were able to raise and donate over $8k to a family who lost five dogs during a house fire. The team works on providing toys for local dog shelters, as well as providing five dogs with welcome home kits at the Salt Lake County Animal Services. These kits include items from Uinta and other businesses. They even were able to waive adoption fees!

One of their favorite dogs at SLCAS is a 4-year-old female husky named Keely. Last Friday, the team participated in the Hounds Around Town program hosted by SLCAS. Keely has been returned to the shelter 3 times. They are trying to find her a forever home. For more information on Keely, you can check out the SLCAS website.

Next month, the team will be going down to Kanab, Utah to volunteer at the Best Friends Animal Society. They are currently trying to raise money for their stay in Kanab. A donation can be made, or they are holding a dog photoshoot on August 23. More information can be found on the website for anyone who would like to participate and donate. They do ask for a minimum of a $25 donation.

Uinta is offering 10% off for viewers with the code GTU. For more information regarding this Uinta, visit their website, their IG, and their TikTok.