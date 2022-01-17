Personalized items to cherish for years to come

Nothing says you care like a personalized gift. Edye Wagstaff adds a personal touch to charcuterie boards, wooden portraits, and frames with customized photos and lettering.

Wagstaff started her business 18 months ago with the goal of helping people savor life. Her recent laser purchase has her tapping into a whole new world of possibilities. They can customize pretty much anything their customers desire. The finished products are beautiful and provide heirloom quality items for their families.

Several Boulton and Grande items including charcuterie boards, custom photos, slate coasters, and custom family tree frames were displayed on set.

They are offering a discount code for viewers. Use “GTU” for 25% off all products on their website. Boulton and Grande can also be found on social media.

