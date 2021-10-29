Personalized holiday decor

Kim Sherpo, owner and creator of Kimmini Crafts, came by the Halloween show to talk about her hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind miniature houses.

Kim started making miniature houses a couple of years ago because she was inspired by miniature Christmas villages and wanted to create her own. She makes most of her houses with wood as the house and furniture and plastic and wiring for expressive details.

Out of her Halloween houses, her favorite is the details of the jack-o-lanterns inside. She drew all of the detailing on the pumpkins and houses. Going into the Christmas season, Kim wants to do some miniature Gingerbread houses and Christmas houses and also dabble in larger houses — potentially even a recreation of the “Home Alone” house.

To shop her houses for your Holiday decor, visit her Etsy store and check out her Instagram for photos of her current and past projects.