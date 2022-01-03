Personalized gifts to show how much you care

Show how much you care with a personalized gift! Lauren Winder, owner of Little Brick Haven, has a variety of curated products that make gift-giving fun and easy!

This small business hopes to create moments of connection through thoughtful gift-giving. Winder says that her biggest tip to making a gift meaningful is to think ahead. Whether for your mom, grandma, teacher, or best friend, Little Brick Haven has something for everyone!

Winder displayed several customized jewelry pieces that would make the perfect wedding gift or comfort for someone experiencing a loss. On their site, shoppers can choose from more than 10 shapes/styles and personalize their pieces with words or symbols to make them their own. Something popular with the new year is wearing a necklace with a word/phrase for the year. All pieces are dainty and feminine and won’t tarnish.

Plus, create the perfect glow in your home with a photo light. They are great for a child’s nightlight or hallway glow on an entry table. Personalize with your favorite picture or create a unique message to add a sentiment to your home.

And show appreciation for a great teacher with a customized tote or pen, a gift that will get put to use! This gift comes as a set of 5 pens, you can decorate with a funny saying or kids’ names. The tote shown can be filled with the teacher’s favorite things to complete the gift.

There are so many opportunities to connect with people who matter to you. Little Brick Haven makes it fun and affordable to do. Take advantage of their New Years Sale. The entire site is marked down and you can add the code “GTU” for 25% of your first order.

Website: https://littlebrickhaven.com/

Instagram: @Littlebrickhaven