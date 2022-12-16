SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Jingle Jangle is the sound that’s about to come from your wallet! Thrifting expert, Amy Rasmussen, is here to help you save some extra pennies this Christmas season. Expenses can add up this time of year, but you need not fret. Rasmussen says your local thrift store could have just what you need to personalize gifts for everyone on your list.

Nothing shows how much you care like thoughtfully selecting pieces with that special person in mind. Rasmussen suggests pairing the old with the new to complete the overall gift. Preloved items such as bowls, platters, vases, and decor add character to your gifts.

Another fun way to dabble with thrifting this season is to ditch the bag and find thrifted details to partner with your items instead! Adding a ceramic plate, sleigh, or tray can elevate the gift-giving experience!

For more thrifting tips follow Amy on social media.