Sip Sip Hooray! Brooke Bunnell and Malorie Conners, owners of The Sip Counter brought their drink bar into our studio. They put a gourmet spin on classic beverages to provide drinks for every occasion.

The Sip Counter strives to curate a unique experience at events, big or small. They have catered weddings, corporate events, family reunions, birthday parties, and a girls’ night out. They believe that a personalized drinks bar adds to the culture of the event. The Sip Counter makes it possible to enjoy your occasion with your guests and not worry about anything else.

Bunnell and Conners customized their menu around things in Utah and made the “Good Things Utah” drink today on air consisting of Dr. Pepper, cream, vanilla, and peach flavoring.

This Sip Counter is offering GTU viewers 10% off their event when they book and mention Good Things Utah.

Instagram: @thesipcounter

Email: thesipcounter@gmail.com