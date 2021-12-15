Persimmons and Goat Cheese appetizer

Persimmons & Goat Cheese with Fried Sage
By chef Hillori
Serves: 10
Ingredients:
- 4 large Fuyu Persimmons
- 1 log of your favorite Goat Cheese (about 8 oz.)
- 1 bunch sage
- 4 tablespoons ghee
- 4 teaspoons honey
- Flaked Sea Salt
Directions:
- Heat ghee in a non-stick skillet and once it starts to sizzle, add sage and fry until it is lightly crispy. Remove from the oil and drain on a paper towel.
- Cut Fuyu Persimmons into rounds.
- Top with a spoonful of goat cheese if soft or cut small rounds if harder.
- Top with sage and drizzle with honey.
- Sprinkle with flaked sea salt