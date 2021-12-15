Persimmons and Goat Cheese appetizer

Persimmons & Goat Cheese with Fried Sage

By chef Hillori

Serves: 10

Ingredients:

  • 4 large Fuyu Persimmons
  • 1 log of your favorite Goat Cheese (about 8 oz.)
  • 1 bunch sage
  • 4 tablespoons ghee
  • 4 teaspoons honey
  • Flaked Sea Salt

Directions:

  1. Heat ghee in a non-stick skillet and once it starts to sizzle, add sage and fry until it is lightly crispy. Remove from the oil and drain on a paper towel.
  2. Cut Fuyu Persimmons into rounds.
  3. Top with a spoonful of goat cheese if soft or cut small rounds if harder.
  4. Top with sage and drizzle with honey.
  5. Sprinkle with flaked sea salt

