Persimmon gingerbread dessert

Hillori Hansen joined us in the kitchen making Paleo Persimmon Gingerbread.
Serves: 8 – 9
Ingredients:
- 1 cup almond flour
- 1 cup cassava flour
- 2 T coconut flour or arrowroot flour
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp ground ginger
- ½ tsp ground cinnamon
- ¼ tsp clove or allspice
- ¼ tsp nutmeg
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup coconut sugar
- ½ cup molasses
- ½ cup boiling water
- 1 ½ tsp fresh ginger, minced
- 4 small fuyu persimmons (round flat bottomed variety)
- ¼ cup powdered sweetener
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Grease an 8X8 or 9 inch round cake pan and place parchment paper inside the pan and then spray the parchment.
- In a mixing bowl, combine all the dry ingredients (set aside).
- In a stand-up mixer add olive oil, eggs and sugar and beat until mixture is light in color.
- Add in molasses and mix to combine.
- Add in your dry ingredients and mix again then slowly pour in your boiling water, until batter reaches a smooth consistency.
- Fold in your fresh ginger and ½ cup chopped persimmon (approximately 2 persimmons)
- Pour into the prepared pan and top the cake with 8 or 9 sliced rounds of the remaining persimmon.
- Bake for about 40 minutes or until a toothpick stuck into the gingerbread comes out clean
- Let completely cool.
- Sprinkle with powdered sweetener and top with a dollop of whipping cream or cocowhip.