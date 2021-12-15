Persimmon gingerbread dessert

Hillori Hansen joined us in the kitchen making Paleo Persimmon Gingerbread.

Serves: 8 – 9

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup almond flour
  • 1 cup cassava flour
  • 2 T coconut flour or arrowroot flour
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp ground ginger
  • ½ tsp ground cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp clove or allspice
  • ¼ tsp nutmeg
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 2 eggs
  • ½ cup coconut sugar
  • ½ cup molasses
  • ½ cup boiling water
  • 1 ½ tsp fresh ginger, minced
  • 4 small fuyu persimmons (round flat bottomed variety)
  • ¼ cup powdered sweetener

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Grease an 8X8 or 9 inch round cake pan and place parchment paper inside the pan and then spray the parchment.
  3. In a mixing bowl, combine all the dry ingredients (set aside).
  4. In a stand-up mixer add olive oil, eggs and sugar and beat until mixture is light in color.
  5. Add in molasses and mix to combine.
  6. Add in your dry ingredients and mix again then slowly pour in your boiling water, until batter reaches a smooth consistency.
  7. Fold in your fresh ginger and ½ cup chopped persimmon (approximately 2 persimmons)
  8. Pour into the prepared pan and top the cake with 8 or 9 sliced rounds of the remaining persimmon.
  9. Bake for about 40 minutes or until a toothpick stuck into the gingerbread comes out clean
  10. Let completely cool.
  11. Sprinkle with powdered sweetener and top with a dollop of whipping cream or cocowhip.

