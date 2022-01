Patty Willardsen owner of 3D Brows Utah, was in studio to tell us all about her business, one that has all your permanent makeup needs in one place! We’re talking brow procedures, eyeliner, color correction, removal, and new procedures. We also learn what lip blushing is, and the benefits.

If you’ve been curious about permanent cosmetics, how to do it naturally and effectively, this segment is for you! Pop in for a consultation, or to give it a whirl. IG @3dbrowsutah