McKayla Croft, owner of Fused Jewelry joined us on the show to share about a new trend in the jewelry world. Rather than taking your jewelry on and off, why not make things simple with high-quality permanent jewelry that you can wear 24/7 for months at a time.

Permanent jewelry is basically jewelry without a clasp, that is fused together to be worn for longer lengths of time. Croft offers necklaces, bracelets, and anklets made of high-quality metal that won’t tarnish.

The jewelry is stackable and completely customizable. You choose the colors, designs, and sizes. Mixing and matching gold, silver, and rose gold makes endless possibilities.

Get 10% off an anklet or bracelet when you mention Good Things Utah and give them a try!

@Fused.Jewelry on Instagram