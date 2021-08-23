Performance for the pandemic

Fran Pruyn, artistic director of Pygmalion Theater Company, stopped by our studio today to discuss Rose Exposed, an enchanting annual performance by the resident companies of the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. The groups performing will be The Gina Bachauer International Piano Competition, RDT, Ririe Woodbury, SB Dance, Plan B, and Pygmalion Theater Companies. The theme for this year’s show is similar to how we all feel during the pandemic, “We Just Don’t Know.” It’s based on our state of being and they’re guessing yours too.

They’ll showcase this theme throughout the performance in very different disciplines of theater, classical music, modern dance, and a touch of circus all slammed together in one hour. This is an original, live, one-time-only performance that you don’t want to miss.

Tickets are only $15, so be sure to catch it live on Aug. 28 from 8-9 p.m. at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. Act fast because seats are limited due to social distancing. Masks and proof of vaccination are required. Get your tickets at arttix.org.

Watch a sneak peek of the performance below.