Ingredients:

  • 1 whole chicken, giblets removed 
  • 2-4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2-4 tablespoons kosher salt 
  • 2-3 teaspoons fresh cracked black pepper 
  • 2 sprigs each rosemary, thyme, sage 
  • 2 shallots, cut in half lengthwise 
  • 6-8 cloves of garlic, smashed 

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400F 
  2. Pat chicken dry with a paper towel all over the exterior and place on a greased baking sheet, cast iron skillet or roasting pan
  3. Drizzle olive oil over the outside of the chicken then season generously with salt and pepper inside and out. Stuff the garlic, shallot and herbs inside the cavity
  4. Place chicken in the lower half of the oven and roast for 60-90 minutes (time varies depending on size of chicken), rotating pan after 35 minutes to ensure even browning 
  5. After 60 minutes check the temperature of the chicken by piercing the thickest part of the breast with a digital thermometer. The internal temperature should be at least 160F 
  6. Once the chicken is a temperature remove from the oven and let rest 10-15 minutes before carving and serving

