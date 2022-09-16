Ingredients:
- 1 whole chicken, giblets removed
- 2-4 tablespoons olive oil
- 2-4 tablespoons kosher salt
- 2-3 teaspoons fresh cracked black pepper
- 2 sprigs each rosemary, thyme, sage
- 2 shallots, cut in half lengthwise
- 6-8 cloves of garlic, smashed
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400F
- Pat chicken dry with a paper towel all over the exterior and place on a greased baking sheet, cast iron skillet or roasting pan
- Drizzle olive oil over the outside of the chicken then season generously with salt and pepper inside and out. Stuff the garlic, shallot and herbs inside the cavity
- Place chicken in the lower half of the oven and roast for 60-90 minutes (time varies depending on size of chicken), rotating pan after 35 minutes to ensure even browning
- After 60 minutes check the temperature of the chicken by piercing the thickest part of the breast with a digital thermometer. The internal temperature should be at least 160F
- Once the chicken is a temperature remove from the oven and let rest 10-15 minutes before carving and serving
