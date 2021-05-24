Perfect recipes for your summer barbecue

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Chef Jenn Martello shared two tasty recipes for you to make this summer!

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches with white BBQ sauce

Grilled chicken, grilled romaine, bacon, avocado, and a tangy white bbq sauce what’s not to love? The white bbq sauce is a mayo-based bbq sauce hailing from Alabama. It is amazing on chicken. Grilling the romaine lettuce brings out some sweet and amazing flavors. This sandwich will make your grilling season even better.

White BBQ Sauce Ingredients:

-1 1/2 Cup Mayo

-1/3 cup Apple cider vinegar

-1 Tbsp Worcestershire

-1 Tbsp Honey

-1 Tbsp Brown Sugar

-1 tsp Hot Sauce

-1/2 tsp Salt

-1/4 tsp Garlic powder

-1/4 tsp Ground mustard

-1/4 tsp Cayenne Pepper, ground

Sandwich Fixings

-4 Each Ciabatta Rolls, or other soft sandwich rolls

-4 Each Chicken breasts, boneless and skinless

-2 Each Avocados

-2 Each Small Romaine lettuce hearts, halved

-8 Slices Bacon, cooked and drained

-3 Tbsp Olive oil

-Salt and pepper

Directions:

1. Whisk all bbq sauce ingredients together in a large bowl. Refrigerate until ready to use.

2. Preheat the grill to medium-high, brush chicken with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Grill until the internal temperature is 165. Allow to rest and slice thin. Drizzle romaine with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper grill on each side 1-2 minutes until charred. Toast buns on the grill.

3. Assemble sandwiches: smash a quarter to half an avocado on the bottom of toasted roll with a fork, lay 2 slices of bacon on top of the avocado, pile on chicken, and drizzle with a generous amount of white bbq sauce, top with grilled romaine.

4. Enjoy

Strawberry Basil Semifreddo

The perfect frozen dessert. Semifreddo translates to half cold/ half-frozen. Similar to ice cream but no churning required. Slice and serve as an ice cream cake. The strawberry basil flavor combo will surely become your favorite.

Ingredients:

– 1 cup Heavy cream

– 1 tsp Vanilla extract

– 3/4 cup Sugar

– 1 cup Basil leaves, fresh, extra for garnish

– 1/4 cup Water

– 4 eggs each

– 2 cups angel food cake torn into pieces

– 1 cup strawberries sliced, extra for garnish

– 3/4 cup strawberry preserves

Directions:

1. Line a loaf pan with plastic wrap ensuring that it comes over all the sides of the pan.

2. Arrange slices of Strawberries in the bottom of the pan, layer the angel food cake pieces on top of the fruit. Place the pan in the freezer.

3. Whip heavy cream and lemon extract in a stand mixer until stiff peaks. Place in the fridge.

4. In a small saucepan add water, sugar, and basil, heat until dissolved and you are left with simple syrup. Discard basil leaves and keep the simple syrup warm.

5. Beat eggs until fluffy, slowly pour in hot sugar syrup, tempering and assuring you don’t scramble the eggs. Continue mixing until all is incorporated and is cool to the touch.

6. Fold the strawberry preserves and whipped cream with the egg mixture.

7. Pour into the loaf pan, cover with plastic wrap and freeze overnight.

8. Unwrap semifreddo loaf, garnish with extra strawberry slices and basil.

9. Slice to serve

