Perfect peach dessert recipe

UTAH (ABC4) - Community transmission of COVID-19 has declined in two Utah counties but it isn't enough to take off the masks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Based on the latest data, the CDC reports the community transmission rate of COVID-19 is high nationwide with just one state not at the high level - California. The Golden State is seeing a substantial level of community transmission of COVID-19, as you can see on the CDC map below.