Perfect peach dessert recipe

Kitchen guest Kianna Williams stopped by again to show us a delicious baked peaches and cream recipe!

Baked Peaches and Cream

Ingredients:

  • 4 fresh peaches
  • 1/4 cup salted butter
  • 1/2 cup swerve brown sugar sweetener 
  • rebel ice cream (optional flavors)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350.
  2. Wash and dry peaches
  3. Cut each individual fruit in halves
  4. Place in oven-safe dish 
  5. Melt butter and lather on each half
  6. Sprinkle brown sugar on top
  7. Uncovered, place in oven and bake for 20 minutes
  8. Add ice cream scoop on top of warm peaches

For more recipe or lifestyle tips from Kianna, check out her website and Instagram.

