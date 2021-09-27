Perfect peach dessert recipe

Kitchen guest Kianna Williams stopped by again to show us a delicious baked peaches and cream recipe!
Baked Peaches and Cream
Ingredients:
- 4 fresh peaches
- 1/4 cup salted butter
- 1/2 cup swerve brown sugar sweetener
- rebel ice cream (optional flavors)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350.
- Wash and dry peaches
- Cut each individual fruit in halves
- Place in oven-safe dish
- Melt butter and lather on each half
- Sprinkle brown sugar on top
- Uncovered, place in oven and bake for 20 minutes
- Add ice cream scoop on top of warm peaches
