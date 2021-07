We are pairing the perfect wines for your fourth of July BBQs. Brooke Martin, from the Brooke Blend, came by showing us which wines pair best with what things.

-Starter beverage: Wine Spritzer or a Rosé

-Steaks: Malbec or Syrah -Burgers: Grenache, Zinfandel or Cabernet Sauvignon

-Chicken: Chardonnay -Sausages: Tempranillo

-Grilled Veggies: Chenin Blanc or a full-bodied Sauvignon Blanc

-Dessert: Moscato

Find the Brooke Blend online and on IG.