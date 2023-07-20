Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – You can never go wrong with a glammed up picnic. Perfect for a party or date night, Michelle Inkley, also known as The Glitzy Pear was in the studio today to show us how to craft your entire picnic set up!

Inkley gave us tips for picnics to feed a crowd, date night picnics, and a pioneer heritage picnic for the upcoming holiday! Find the tips for each occasion below.

Feeding a crowd picnic ideas:

Use mini pallets to stabilize your food

Use pre-made wrapped sandwiches

Create a berry basket full of fresh berries/fruit for people to grab from

Date night picnic ideas:

Bring the foods you normally don’t buy at the grocery store but have your eye on

Use a turkish towel or light blanket to dress up the area

Use real dishes to enhance the presentation

Pioneer Day picnic ideas:

Use mason jars and pie tins to serve your food

Use bandanas to decorate

Tune in to see how Inkley uses these tips to set up the most beautiful picnic spread. For more decorating tips visit her Instagram @theglitzypear.