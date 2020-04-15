Peppercini’s has fresh food and a discount for our viewers!

There are so many tasty dishes to choose from at Peppercini’s American Eatery. This local restaurant spoiled us today, dropping off their fresh strawberry berry salad with creamy strawberry vinaigrette dressing. In the salad are blueberries, cashews, feta, cilantro, and grilled marinated chicken. Starving yet? Same. Let’s talk about sandwiches. Chicken alfredo, chicken chipotle, and the club sandwich. The club has turkey, ham, applewood bacon, and club sauce. And let’s not forget to mention the teriyaki burger with pineapple.

Everything is fresh and homemade. Soft delicious bread, the studio kitchen smelled divine! Is your mouth watering now? Well good news, Peppercini’s is giving you a discount code! 20% off when you mention GOODTHINGS through April!

Curbside pickup is available, or door dash delivery, give them a call and order for your family tonight.

Monday – Friday 8 am – 8 pm

801-263-3377

3981 S 700 E, Murray

My Peppercinis