Peppa the kitten, ready to adopt

8 week old Peppa the cat is fixed, vaccinated, and is ready for adoption. He was a bottle-baby and has been with his foster for five weeks. Because Peppa was on his own, he is very attached to people.

Peppa is incredibly sweet and smushy, loves a good play session followed by a cuddle, and is the actual perfect lovebug kitten. He loves food and is accustomed to older cats and very good at reading signals if they want to be left alone. This gorgeous guy is ready to meet his forever family.

He is at Best Friends Animal Society located in Sugar House.

Please email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org if you would like to set up a virtual meet and greet with Peppa. You call find cute photos of this guy on their website and see what other cuties we have, or to begin the adoption process. All kittens are $90 to adopt and they offer a 2-for-1 special, which covers the cost of spay/neuter, microchip, and initial vaccines!

Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Sugar House is needing donations for our pet food pantry. They operate a pet food pantry to offer support to local pet owners who are struggling financially.

They are extremely grateful for all the donations they have received, but the need is ongoing. Several times over the past year, the pet food pantry has been completely emptied, as demand often exceeds supply.

If anyone would like to help, they are welcome to drop off food at their Center in Sugar House, or order online and have it sent there directly, to 2005 S. 1100 E. SLC 84106

Best Friends Animal Society is still in need of more kitten foster homes, if anyone is interested in fostering kittens please visit utah.bestfriends.org, and click on “get involved” and choose “foster” for more information. They’re grateful for everyone who fosters, and it’s fun for the foster families!

Best Friends Animal Society – Lifesaving Center in Sugar House

Closed for now, please email:

utahadoptions@bestfriends.org

Visit their website for more information.

Best Friends thanks to everyone who fosters pets!

Visit Best Friends Animal Society online bestfriends.org, and FB.