- On Good Things Utah this morning – There are a lot of things that can go wrong while traveling. You must book the trip, get to the airport on time and have appropriate passports, visas, and vaccination papers. Add to that the problems that can come with renting cars, buying train tickets and dealing with your hotel arrangements. When you finally arrive, you may have some uncomfortable situations that come from not knowing the language or local customs. But all the troubles are worth it the moment when you and your traveling partner turn to each other and say, “We made it!” After all, if travel were easy, it wouldn’t be as much fun.
- A Reddit user by the name of Medium-Decision6899 asked a revealing question to the Travel forum: “What is the dumbest travel mistake you’ve made?” The reactions were a mix of booking mistakes, airport errors and passport problems. Some were funny, while others were a reminder of things to avoid when traveling.
- Here are a few of our favorite responses:
- 1.) Check your passport
- “Not me but my husband. The night before our first trip to Barcelona he noticed his passport had expired. Hotels were nonrefundable at that point so I waved goodbye and did the trip solo.”
- 2.) Double-check before you book
- “I once booked a month-long Airbnb for the wrong month.”
- 3.) A tale of two Sydneys
- “Sydney, Australia, and Sydney, Nova Scotia are not close to each other. I have no idea why I didn’t question why the ticket was so affordable!”
- 4.) “Packing a passport in the check-in bag.”
- Yikes! Tune in for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.
