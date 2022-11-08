- On Good Things Utah this morning – Chris Evans says he’s bracing for playful harassment from his friends, but knows his mom will love it. “She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about” If you were to tell a middle school-aged Chris Evans that he would one day be named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, “he’d be pumped!” the star tells the magazine in this week’s cover story. “This would probably be the road to the cool table which I was not at.” Present-day Evans, 41, is still adjusting to the new title—and having to talk about it—but he knows this news will delight at least one person: “My mom will be so happy,” he says. “She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”
- Plus, Jimmy Kimmel is headed back to the Oscars — and it will be a family affair! The 54-year-old talk show star, who hosted the broadcast in 2017 and 2018, is set to present the 95th Oscars on March 12, 2023. Executive producer and co-head writer of Jimmy Kimmel Live! wife Molly McNearney, will executive produce the awards show, along with showrunners Glenn Weiss and Richy Kirshner. “Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap,” Kimmel said in a news release Monday. “Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no.” Weiss and Kirshner say they are excited to have Kimmel back. The broadcast will air from Dolby Theatre at Ovation in Hollywood. “We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage,” they said. “We know he will be funny and ready for anything!”
- And good news for nice guys: you don’t have to be a bad boy or a jerk to find love and a long-term relationship. All that stuff you hear about how if a boy is mean to a girl, it means he likes her? Yeah well, girls don’t actually like that. Girls actually want a sweet, and sensitive guy who plays with them at recess, not one who pushes them off the swings. A study conducted by the University of Worcester, which was published in the journal Evolutionary Biology, found that women actually consider certain kinds of niceness more attractive than just good looks when it comes right down to it. Of course, they do, you have to have a kind personality behind such a pretty face. Researchers asked 202 women to look at dozens of photographs of men’s faces — some were conventionally good-looking, and some were not. Tune in to find out the results of the study.
- At the end of the show – A common reason for memory getting worse is age. While we can’t fight the passage of time, there are a number of actions people can take to slow their cognitive decline and even ward off dementia. One suggestion experts often turn to is using brain-stimulating games to keep memory strong—and a new study is highlighting the benefits crossword puzzles, in particular, can have on memory. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine Evidence sought to explore how different puzzles and games could improve memory in those with early or late mild cognitive impairment and lower the risk of dementia. The study found that those who did crossword puzzles experienced less of a cognitive decline compared to those who played other brain games. Tune in as we dive into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.