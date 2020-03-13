People Helping People helps people navigate the workplace and increase their earning potential.

Sarah Anderson, Program Manager, and Abby Warr, Program & Development Coordinator at People Helping People joined Good Things Utah to talk about their amazing organization and some special opportunities coming up in April.

People Helping People is a local non-profit that works primarily with single mothers and low-income women in our community helping them reach self-sufficiency through successful employment. They focus on helping shift their mindset from a supplemental earner to a primary breadwinner and overcoming personal and professional barriers. Their FREE program is taught from the employers’ perspective which prepares clients to be better equipped to navigate the workplace and increase their earning potential.

New clients can start the program anytime and they are always looking for volunteers to coach and mentor the women in our program.

People Helping People have an upcoming event called Single Mothers Seminar and Job Fair April 2nd, 5-8:30pm. The event is held two times a year, Spring and Fall, showcasing 30+ top employers in the SLC Valley along with community resource partners of PHP that help support successful employment and building careers. The event is open to the public, both men and women, who are looking for a job or a better job. The job fair is followed up with a seminar with guest speaker AJ Ferguson from Granite School District.

This is an opportunity to meet with many of the top employers in the SLC Valley; a front-row ticket to the HR Recruiters for each of these companies who are ready to hire now.

Anyone looking for a job or a better job is encouraged to attend. It’s is an opportunity to network with top employers, practice your interview skills, learn about new career paths and meet with community resources that provide services for those wanting self-sufficiency.

Plus the seminar guest speaker will share workplace best practices and tips on increasing your earning potential.

To learn more about the People Helping People employment program or to register for the job fair call 801.583.5300 or visit their website at People Helping People.

