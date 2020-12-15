People across the country and in Utah are now receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – The director of critical care at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens has become the first person in the United States to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in a non-trial setting. Sandra Lindsay, RN, received the vaccine just after 9 a.m. on Monday. We have her reaction this morning to being part of this historic moment.
- So what are the vaccine risks? Surae tells us what we need to know this morning about the shot being given to children and pregnant women.
- Plus, the reaction from women was swift over the weekend after a controversial op-ed in The Wall Street Journal called on future United States first lady Dr. Jill Biden to drop the “Dr.” from her title. The op-ed’s author, writer Joseph Epstein, urged Biden, who earned her doctorate in education from the University of Delaware in 2007, to drop her title because she is not a medical doctor. We have reaction from our hosts.
- And finally, take off that makeup! The trend for 2021 is all about embracing imperfection and not covering it up. So would our hosts dare? Watch to see their reactions.
- And at the end of the show, no cookie exchange parties this year? No problem. We have the Cookie Challenge bracket that you can take at home with your family. Which sweet treat will come out on top! We are sharing our favorites (and we are pretty passionate about it!) Hope you tune in for our second hour of GTU.