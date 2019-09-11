We got a taste of Italy in the kitchen today and you can too, at the Festa Italiana!

The festival is free to the public and features 15 authentic and amazing Italian restaurants. Festa Italiana is a non-profit ran by community volunteers. A portion of proceeds goes to support homeless services at Catholic Community Services.

Festa Italiana is September 14 from noon to 10:00pm and September 15 from noon to 7:00pm at The Gateway.

Chef Pete Cannella from Fratelli Ristorante joined us to share his recipe for Penne Arrabbiata.

Penne Arrabbiata

Ingredients:

1 can San Mariano tomatoes

4 cloves fresh garlic

1/2 cup chopped basil

Tablespoon crushed red pepper

2 Tablespoon EVOO

Salt

Directions:

Crush tomatoes by hand until quarter sized pieces are achieved. In sauté pan heat olive oil and garlic until garlic is golden brown. Add tomatoes and heat for one minute. Add basil and red pepper, leave on heat for another minute. Add pasta and toss.

Visit festaitalianaslc.com for more details.