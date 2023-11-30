Pendry Park City Chef Carlos Segura stopped by to show us a recipe for delicious soup, and gave us a rundown of all the holiday events Pendry has to offer.

TREE LIGHTING CELEBRATION WITH SANTA & REINDEER

December 2 | 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Experience the magic of the season at our first annual Tree Lighting ceremony with our new beautiful thirty-foot tree and holiday decorations in Pendry Plaza. We are delighted to usher in the magical season, with a special visit with Santa in our plaza, complete with live reindeer, and a complimentary photographer to capture your special holiday moments. This event is open to the public and complimentary, guests are invited to shop and dine in the plaza during your visit.

HOLIDAY LIVE MUSIC SERIES AT APRÈS PENDRY

December 22 – January 7 | 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Après at its finest. Head straight from the slopes to enjoy warm up by our roaring fireplace, with ample libations, shareable comfort food, bustling bar, and our special daily live music and DJ series during our holiday season. Our cozy, yet contemporary slopeside settings in Après Pendry is the perfect places to unwind.

CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER AT KITA

December 24 – December 25 | 5:00pm – 10:00pm

Holiday meals come alive with our special offerings at KITA. Our stunning Japanese steak and sushi restaurant will exclusively feature a delicious holiday three-course prix fixe menu. Early reservations are encouraged, this new Park City hot-spot is sure to fill up all season long.

$115 per person

DJ SETS AT THE POOL HOUSE

Friday – Sunday | 2:00pm – 5:00pm

Park City’s newest après hot spot is at The Pool House Bar & Grill. Surround yourself with iconic panoramic mountain views, decked in its finest with a selection of fine cuvée and cocktails, curated bites, and live DJs on weekends all winter long. Cap it off with the best viewing spot for Canyon Village Silver Sky Nights fireworks shows.

Weather Permitting

SANTA CLAUS COMES TO TOWN

December 23 | 10:00am – 12:00pm

We are delighted to awaken the magic of the holiday season, with a special visit from Santa and his Reindeer. Guests are invited for a special visit with Santa in our plaza, complete with live reindeer, and a complimentary photographer to capture your special holiday moments. There is nothing like holiday season to create memories that will last lifetimes to come.

THE KING’S CAROLERS QUARTET CAROLERS

December 24 | 4:00pm – 6:00pm

The winter holidays shine a little extra bright in and around Park City with mountain top torch light parades, the Heber Valley North Pole Express train ride, Main Street special events and holiday décor, fireworks in Canyon Village and so much more. Plus, don’t miss a beautiful performance on Christmas Eve by The King’s Carolers Quartet here for a magical evening in the Pendry Plaza.

PUPPY SNUGGLE LOUNGE

December 27 | 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Join us in partnership with our friends at Nuzzles & Co., for one-of-a-kind Snuggle Lounge with local rescue puppies. We invite you to join us on select dates in our lobby this winter season, starting Wednesday, December 27, for some adorable animal therapy and satisfy your snuggling needs.



NEW YEAR’S EVE DINING

December 31 | 5:00pm – 12:00am

Spend an extra special New Year at KITA, with three-course or five-course prix-fixe dinner, champagne, and plenty of dazzle to start 2024 off right. Paired perfectly with our Pool House Pre-Party with fireworks, our Après Pendry New Year’s celebrations and a Kid’s Night Out for the little ones.

$115 per person for three-course

$225 per person for five-course

NEW YEAR’S EVE KID’S NIGHT OUT

December 31 | 6:00pm – 12:30am

Welcome in 2024 at our New Year’s Kid’s Night Out event. Join us for an action-packed evening filled with fun games and more. Children can enjoy a dance party, crafts, kid’s karaoke, group games, painting and much more. Also included is a Kid’s buffet with all the favorites and end the fun filled evening with a movie on the big screen, bean bag chairs and popcorn machine. This is a drop off event for children ages 5-12 years, parents are welcome to pick up children at their convenience, although pricing is set for entire evening.

$325 per child

NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATIONS

December 31

The Pool House | 2:00pm – 9:00pm

Après Pendry | 4:00pm – 12:30am

Ring in the new year in our slope side oasis. Pair our dinner at KITA with our Pool House Pre-Party and Après Pendry New Year’s celebrations. Featuring an evening of DJ sets, live music line up, special bites, and countdown celebration with champagne toast and balloon drop. Reservations not required.

