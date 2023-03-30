SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Looking for an Easter treat to whip up after the egg hunt? This one is easy to make and puts those sugary peeps to good use. The GTU hosts tried their hand at a trending Instagram recipe for Peeps Rice Krispies.

All you need is rice krispies, butter, and assorted peeps. This video showed an easy method of layering the ingredients in a glass baking dish, rather than in a pot on the stovetop. Place the layered ingredients in the oven at 350 degrees for 10 minutes and simply swirl together the melted peeps into the rice krispies for a colorful treat the kids will love.

Watch the following Instagram video for inspiration: https://www.instagram.com/p/CpazWN0LKLe/