A peek inside Peekabo Canyon, Kane County

Peekabo Canyon in Kane County is a hike for nearly any age, and with views this spectacular, you’re going to want to plan your trip ASAP! Coral Cliff Tours of Kanab is a wonderful company that will pick you up in vehicles that will do the job, safely getting you through the sandy roads to your stunning destination. Owners Jeff and Julie Jenson were terrific guides, sharing animal stories and legends with the kids on the ride in, and facts about the canyon and surrounding land. They were surely the perfect (husband and wife) pair to lead the adventure.

“Do your research, and know what you’re doing before you try it. If you’re not comfortable, don’t try it, because it can be dangerous out there,” says Jeff. Julie tells us the view of Peekavbo Canyon is special, the formations in the rock having been created over millions of years! People come to see this from all over the world.

If you’re planning a trip to Kane County, call Jeff and Julie to lead the way. Peekabo is just one of the many gorgeous sights they can recommend for you. Your experience can be tailored to your goals, and abilities.

They also have affordable accommodations for those looking to make a week or weekend out of their grand adventure! Visit cctoursandtownhomes.com to book.